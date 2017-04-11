Should Kevin Durant take a backseat to Steph Curry in the playoffs? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Kristine Leahy, Chris Broussard and Jim Jackson join Jason Whitlock to discuss if Kevin Durant should take a backseat to Steph Curry in the playoffs.
More Speak for Yourself Videos
The Boston Celtics are not the real threat to LeBron in the East | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
1 day ago
Will Tony Romo be great on TV? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
1 day ago
Cavaliers resting continues to de-value the NBA regular season | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
1 day ago
Westbrook vs Harden MVP Race 'Should wins matter?' | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
1 day ago
Michael Jordan is tougher than LeBron James - is Dennis Rodman right? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
5 days ago
Whitlock not convinced LeBron and the Cavs are a lock for NBA finals | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
5 days ago