Russell Westbrook says he isn’t worried about Patrick Beverley’s defense
Thunder PG Russell Westbrook spoke to reporters ahead of Game 2 vs. Houston.
More NBA Videos
Surprised Paul George keeps calling out teammates? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
2 hours ago
Is LeBron faking his optimism after the Game 2 win over the Pacers? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
2 hours ago
Hot Air: Farewell, Steve Albert
2 hours ago
Josh Richardson calls 2016-17 a season of growth on and off court
3 hours ago
Spurs Live: Spurs fan has EPIC Manu Ginobili haircut
5 hours ago
Heat's Tyler Johnson: 'I understand what we're building here is something real...'
5 hours ago