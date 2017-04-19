Russell Westbrook has a ‘basketball is my only friend’ attitude | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Doug Gottlieb and Chris Broussard joined Jason Whitlock and Colin Cowherd to discuss Russell Westbrook's playoff mentality.
More Speak for Yourself Videos
Surprised Paul George keeps calling out teammates? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
23 hours ago
Is LeBron faking his optimism after the Game 2 win over the Pacers? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
23 hours ago
Draymond Green is the perfect fit for the 2017 Golden State Warriors | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
2 days ago
Did Harden's Game 1 against Westbrook validate why he should be MVP? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
2 days ago
LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan - how do they compare? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
5 days ago
The Warriors won't go to seven games in any series | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
5 days ago