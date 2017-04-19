Russell Westbrook has a ‘basketball is my only friend’ attitude | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Doug Gottlieb and Chris Broussard joined Jason Whitlock and Colin Cowherd to discuss Russell Westbrook's playoff mentality.

More  Speak for Yourself  Videos

Surprised Paul George keeps calling out teammates? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Surprised Paul George keeps calling out teammates? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

23 hours ago

Is LeBron faking his optimism after the Game 2 win over the Pacers? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Is LeBron faking his optimism after the Game 2 win over the Pacers? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

23 hours ago

Draymond Green is the perfect fit for the 2017 Golden State Warriors | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Draymond Green is the perfect fit for the 2017 Golden State Warriors | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

2 days ago

Did Harden's Game 1 against Westbrook validate why he should be MVP? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Did Harden's Game 1 against Westbrook validate why he should be MVP? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

2 days ago

LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan - how do they compare? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan - how do they compare? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

5 days ago

The Warriors won't go to seven games in any series | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Warriors won't go to seven games in any series | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

5 days ago

More Speak for Yourself Videos