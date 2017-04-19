Rajon Rondo on Celtics fans in playoffs: ‘They have to boo me.’

Bulls PG Rajon Rondo addressed reporters before Game 2 in Boston.

More  NBA  Videos

Surprised Paul George keeps calling out teammates? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Surprised Paul George keeps calling out teammates? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

3 hours ago

Is LeBron faking his optimism after the Game 2 win over the Pacers? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Is LeBron faking his optimism after the Game 2 win over the Pacers? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

3 hours ago

Hot Air: Farewell, Steve Albert

Hot Air: Farewell, Steve Albert

4 hours ago

Josh Richardson calls 2016-17 a season of growth on and off court

Josh Richardson calls 2016-17 a season of growth on and off court

5 hours ago

Spurs Live: Spurs fan has EPIC Manu Ginobili haircut

Spurs Live: Spurs fan has EPIC Manu Ginobili haircut

7 hours ago

Heat's Tyler Johnson: 'I understand what we're building here is something real...'

Heat's Tyler Johnson: 'I understand what we're building here is something real...'

7 hours ago

More NBA Videos