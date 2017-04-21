No reason for concern after Cavaliers’ comeback in Game 3 vs Pacers | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Even though the Cavs are up 3-0 in the series, could they be in trouble down the road? Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb and Eddie House to discuss.
More Speak for Yourself Videos
Westbrook drops 51-point triple double in Thunder loss - blame him? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
1 day ago
Do the Warriors need Kevin Durant to win the West? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
1 day ago
Russell Westbrook has a 'basketball is my only friend' attitude | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
2 days ago
Reaction to former Patriots TE Aaron Hernandez's reported suicide | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
2 days ago
Surprised Paul George keeps calling out teammates? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
3 days ago
Is LeBron faking his optimism after the Game 2 win over the Pacers? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
3 days ago