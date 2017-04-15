NBA title odds for the top 5 contenders

Here are the NBA championship odds for the top 5 contenders (via OddsShark.com): Houston Rockets: +1600 Boston Celtics: +1600 San Antonio Spurs: +600 Cleveland Cavaliers: +333 Golden State Warriors: -160

