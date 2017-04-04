NBA reveals the date it will announce award-winners, including MVP

The NBA is changing how it's handling the announcement of its major awards and will hold an awards show to reveal all of them at once for the very first time. The event will be nationally televised on TNT and will take place on June 26. The league previously announced its award-winners via press release one at a time at various points throughout the postseason. The Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year will be announced during the show.

More  NBA  Videos

Thunder Live: Westbrook saving his best for last

Thunder Live: Westbrook saving his best for last

3 days ago

Pelicans Live: Boogie helps in win over former team

Pelicans Live: Boogie helps in win over former team

3 days ago

Pelicans Live: Six games remaining

Pelicans Live: Six games remaining

3 days ago

Thunder Live: OKC hosts Charlotte next

Thunder Live: OKC hosts Charlotte next

3 days ago

Billy Donovan on 'Hard-fought' game, loss to Spurs

Billy Donovan on 'Hard-fought' game, loss to Spurs

3 days ago

Andre Roberson on turning point in loss to Spurs

Andre Roberson on turning point in loss to Spurs

3 days ago

More NBA Videos