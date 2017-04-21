Nate McMillan after Game 3 loss: ‘Sunday’s game will be a test of our character’

Pacers head coach Nate McMillan addressed reporters following a 119-114 loss to Cleveland.

More  NBA  Videos

Do the Warriors need Kevin Durant to win the West? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Do the Warriors need Kevin Durant to win the West? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

5 hours ago

Doug Gottlieb on Westbrook's triple-doubles, Warriors, John Wall and more | THE HERD

Doug Gottlieb on Westbrook's triple-doubles, Warriors, John Wall and more | THE HERD

9 hours ago

Heat's Justise Winslow focused on getting healthy, staying healthy this summer

Heat's Justise Winslow focused on getting healthy, staying healthy this summer

9 hours ago

Russell Westbrook had the worst quarter in NBA history in playoff triple-double | THE HERD

Russell Westbrook had the worst quarter in NBA history in playoff triple-double | THE HERD

9 hours ago

Will LeBron James and the Cavaliers sweep the Indiana Pacers? | UNDISPUTED

Will LeBron James and the Cavaliers sweep the Indiana Pacers? | UNDISPUTED

11 hours ago

Warriors blow out Blazers in Game 2 - Are they better without Kevin Durant? | UNDISPUTED

Warriors blow out Blazers in Game 2 - Are they better without Kevin Durant? | UNDISPUTED

12 hours ago

More NBA Videos