Michael Jordan is tougher than LeBron James – is Dennis Rodman right? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Eddie House and Cris Carter joined Colin Cowherd and Jason Whitlock to discuss whther Dennis Rodman is right about Michael Jordan being tougher than LeBron James.
More Speak for Yourself Videos
LeBron downplaying regular season could reduce NBA schedule | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
1 day ago
Steph Curry is having a 'down year' for Warriors - true or false? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
1 day ago
LeBron, Wade tweet their thoughts on refs from NCAA Championship | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
2 days ago
Think Jerry Jones wanted Cowboys QB Tony Romo to retire? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
2 days ago
LeBron seen yelling at Tristan Thompson vs Pacers - does it matter? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
2 days ago
Are the Golden State Warriors too cocky? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
3 days ago