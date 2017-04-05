Lance Stephenson almost starts a brawl with last-second play

0

The Lance Stephenson era in Indiana is back and he didn't disappoint Tuesday night in his return home Stephenson, playing his first home game as a Pacer since 2014 sparked a second-half comeback against Toronto after Indiana trailed by 19 Stephenson scored all 12 of his points in the second half as Indy rallied for a 108-90 win Oh, and he almost started a brawl in the final seconds with a classic bit of Lance-ness