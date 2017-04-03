John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33

After taking on The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33 John Cena finally popped the question to long-time girlfriend and fellow superstar Nikki Bella Naturally, she said yes ... Oh, and they got the win, too. Congrats to the happy couple!

Thunder Live: Westbrook saving his best for last

2 days ago

Pelicans Live: Boogie helps in win over former team

2 days ago

Pelicans Live: Six games remaining

2 days ago

Thunder Live: OKC hosts Charlotte next

2 days ago

Billy Donovan on 'Hard-fought' game, loss to Spurs

2 days ago

Andre Roberson on turning point in loss to Spurs

2 days ago

