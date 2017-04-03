John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33
After taking on The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33 John Cena finally popped the question to long-time girlfriend and fellow superstar Nikki Bella Naturally, she said yes ... Oh, and they got the win, too. Congrats to the happy couple!
