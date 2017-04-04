It’s now a lock for Russell Westbrook to complete his triple-double average
Russell Westbrook has all but locked up his spot in NBA history The Thunder point guard erupted over the past month, posting double-digit assists in 11 of his past 12 games including six games of at least 13 dimes. Now, Westbrook needs just 11 rebounds and 29 assists over his final six games to average a triple-double over the 82-game 2016-17 season.
