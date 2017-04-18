Is LeBron faking his optimism after the Game 2 win over the Pacers? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Cris Carter and Doug Gottlieb joined Colin Cowherd and Jason Whitlock to discuss Lebron James' comments after the Cavaliers beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of their series.
More Speak for Yourself Videos
Draymond Green is the perfect fit for the 2017 Golden State Warriors | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
1 day ago
Did Harden's Game 1 against Westbrook validate why he should be MVP? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
1 day ago
LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan - how do they compare? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
4 days ago
The Warriors won't go to seven games in any series | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
4 days ago
Steph Curry must be the Warriors best player to win 2017 NBA title | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
5 days ago
Cavaliers face no challenge returning to NBA Finals - true or false? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
5 days ago