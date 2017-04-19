Here’s why a fan chugged a beer out of his shoe at the Clippers game

0

During Game 2 between the Clippers and Jazz Tuesday, A fan poured a beer into his shoe and chugged it. Needless to say, his celebration caught the Internet's attention And Twitter users were kind enough to explain. It's called a "shoey" -- no, really. The celebration was popularized by an Australian F1 driver And has made its way to the NBA. Let's see it one more time: Cheers, we guess?