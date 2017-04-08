Here are the latest NBA Finals matchup odds with Kevin Durant set to return

Via OddsShark.com, here are the NBA Finals betting odds ... for the 5 likeliest matchups as KD makes his return: 5. Wizards vs. Warriors: +1860 (previously +1980) 4. Cavaliers vs. Rockets: +1750 (previously +1820) 3. Celtics vs. Warriors: +943 (previously +1365) 2. Cavaliers vs. Spurs: +589 (previously: +611) 1. Cavaliers vs. Warriors: -145 (previously: -128)

