Goldberg says goodbye to WWE

Goldberg's Hall of Fame career may finally be over. The 50-year-old said goodbye to the crowd following Raw. "The past number of months have been an unbelievable ride. I'm the luckiest guy in the world." Goldberg lost to Brock Lesnar in an incredible fight at WrestleMania 33.

