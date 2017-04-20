Do the Warriors need Kevin Durant to win the West? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Is Kevin Durant even needed for the Golden State Warriors to win the West? Jason Whitlock, Chris Broussard, Doug Gottlieb and Eddie House weigh in.
More Speak for Yourself Videos
Russell Westbrook has a 'basketball is my only friend' attitude | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
1 day ago
Reaction to former Patriots TE Aaron Hernandez's reported suicide | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
1 day ago
Surprised Paul George keeps calling out teammates? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
2 days ago
Is LeBron faking his optimism after the Game 2 win over the Pacers? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
2 days ago
Draymond Green is the perfect fit for the 2017 Golden State Warriors | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
3 days ago
Did Harden's Game 1 against Westbrook validate why he should be MVP? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
3 days ago