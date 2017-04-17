Did Harden’s Game 1 against Westbrook validate why he should be MVP? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Doug Gottlieb and Cris Carter joined Jason Whitlock and Colin Cowherd to discuss if James Harden's play in Game 1 validated why he should be NBA MVP over Russell Westbrook.
