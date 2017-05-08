LeBron leads Cavs to his 9th ECF in 14 seasons
After back-to-back series sweeps, LeBron James says the Cavs can still reach another level.
More NBA Videos
James Harden talks Rockets Game 3 loss to Spurs
1 day ago
Gregg Popovich talks defense in Game 3 win in Houston
1 day ago
Kawhi Leonard on making the adjustments in Game 3 win
1 day ago
Mike D'Antoni on Rockets Game 3 loss at home against Spurs
1 day ago
Pau Gasol on getting stops in Game 3 win in Houston
1 day ago
Aldridge on 'seeing the shots fall early' in Game 3 win
1 day ago