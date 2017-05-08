LeBron leads Cavs to his 9th ECF in 14 seasons

After back-to-back series sweeps, LeBron James says the Cavs can still reach another level.

More  NBA  Videos

James Harden talks Rockets Game 3 loss to Spurs

James Harden talks Rockets Game 3 loss to Spurs

1 day ago

Gregg Popovich talks defense in Game 3 win in Houston

Gregg Popovich talks defense in Game 3 win in Houston

1 day ago

Kawhi Leonard on making the adjustments in Game 3 win

Kawhi Leonard on making the adjustments in Game 3 win

1 day ago

Mike D'Antoni on Rockets Game 3 loss at home against Spurs

Mike D'Antoni on Rockets Game 3 loss at home against Spurs

1 day ago

Pau Gasol on getting stops in Game 3 win in Houston

Pau Gasol on getting stops in Game 3 win in Houston

1 day ago

Aldridge on 'seeing the shots fall early' in Game 3 win

Aldridge on 'seeing the shots fall early' in Game 3 win

1 day ago

More NBA Videos