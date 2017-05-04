5 reasons the Cleveland Cavaliers won’t win the NBA title
The Warriors are the favorites to win the title, but it's clear from the Cavaliers' performance so far in the playoffs that the road will go through Cleveland. What could go wrong? The Cavs finished 22nd in defensive efficiency, and should they win the title, they'd be the lowest-ranked champion in that category since the '01 Lakers. An injury could change everything, as in '15 when Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love went down. The Cavs have a world-class offense, but they'll need to be at 100%. The miles on James' body are almost unprecedented as he's on a path to reach the NBA Finals for a 7th straight season. At some point, Father Time will catch up. J.R. Smith was suspended for two playoff games in '15. A k
