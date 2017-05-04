5 reasons the Golden State Warriors won’t win the NBA title
In all likelihood, Golden State will win the '17 NBA title. But if any team knows nothing is certain, it's these Warriors. What could go wrong? The Warriors haven't been tested in the clutch this season. Who dominates the ball in crunch time: Stephen Curry or Kevin Durant? Draymond Green is always one play away from exploding, and Golden State's defense looks awfully average when Green sits. They probably won't have Steve Kerr for the rest of the postseason, the impact of which is as-yet uncertain. Of course, the Warriors might not make it to the Finals at all. The Rockets' 3-pointers and transition offense poses the biggest challenge in the West. LeBron James still exists... and the team with the best p
