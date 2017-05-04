LeBron on passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on all-time postseason scoring list

LeBron James addressed the media following a 125-103 Game 2 win against Toronto.

More  NBA  Videos

Doug Gottlieb talks LeBron James, Chris Paul and the NBA playoffs | THE HERD

Doug Gottlieb talks LeBron James, Chris Paul and the NBA playoffs | THE HERD

1 day ago

Stop asking if LeBron James can flip the playoff switch - He can | THE HERD

Stop asking if LeBron James can flip the playoff switch - He can | THE HERD

1 day ago

Will Russell Westbrook sign a long-term deal with Oklahoma City Thunder? | UNDISPUTED

Will Russell Westbrook sign a long-term deal with Oklahoma City Thunder? | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Houston Rockets demolish San Antonio Spurs - Prove Kawhi isn't close to LeBron? | UNDISPUTED

Houston Rockets demolish San Antonio Spurs - Prove Kawhi isn't close to LeBron? | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Will LeBon James and the Cleveland Cavaliers sweep the Toronto Raptors? | UNDISPUTED

Will LeBon James and the Cleveland Cavaliers sweep the Toronto Raptors? | UNDISPUTED

1 day ago

Tristan Thompson considers Hack-a-Tristan 'free money'

Tristan Thompson considers Hack-a-Tristan 'free money'

1 day ago

More NBA Videos