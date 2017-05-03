WATCH: Isaiah Thomas talks about his dental procedure and sister
Isaiah Thomas gives details about his dental procedure he had on 3 of his teeth and using his sister's 23rd birthday as motivation.
More NBA Videos
Doug Gottlieb talks LeBron James, Chris Paul and the NBA playoffs | THE HERD
12 hours ago
Stop asking if LeBron James can flip the playoff switch - He can | THE HERD
13 hours ago
Will Russell Westbrook sign a long-term deal with Oklahoma City Thunder? | UNDISPUTED
13 hours ago
Houston Rockets demolish San Antonio Spurs - Prove Kawhi isn't close to LeBron? | UNDISPUTED
14 hours ago
Will LeBon James and the Cleveland Cavaliers sweep the Toronto Raptors? | UNDISPUTED
15 hours ago
Tristan Thompson considers Hack-a-Tristan 'free money'
23 hours ago