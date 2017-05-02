LeBron once again paying Dahntay Jones’ fines

LeBron James offers to pick up the tab for Dahntay Jones, again.

More  NBA  Videos

Doug Gottlieb talks LeBron James, Chris Paul and the NBA playoffs | THE HERD

Doug Gottlieb talks LeBron James, Chris Paul and the NBA playoffs | THE HERD

4 hours ago

Stop asking if LeBron James can flip the playoff switch - He can | THE HERD

Stop asking if LeBron James can flip the playoff switch - He can | THE HERD

4 hours ago

Will Russell Westbrook sign a long-term deal with Oklahoma City Thunder? | UNDISPUTED

Will Russell Westbrook sign a long-term deal with Oklahoma City Thunder? | UNDISPUTED

5 hours ago

Houston Rockets demolish San Antonio Spurs - Prove Kawhi isn't close to LeBron? | UNDISPUTED

Houston Rockets demolish San Antonio Spurs - Prove Kawhi isn't close to LeBron? | UNDISPUTED

6 hours ago

Will LeBon James and the Cleveland Cavaliers sweep the Toronto Raptors? | UNDISPUTED

Will LeBon James and the Cleveland Cavaliers sweep the Toronto Raptors? | UNDISPUTED

6 hours ago

Tristan Thompson considers Hack-a-Tristan 'free money'

Tristan Thompson considers Hack-a-Tristan 'free money'

15 hours ago

More NBA Videos