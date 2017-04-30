Stevens on gap-toothed Thomas: ‘Maybe that tooth was holding him back’
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens was amazed by Isaiah Thomas' performance in Boston's Game 1 win over the Wizards.
More NBA Videos
Clippers force Game 7 with 'desperate' performance
2 days ago
Defense was the key against the Jazz in Game 6 for Doc
2 days ago
Austin Rivers says his team 'just had to have resilience' in Game 6 win
2 days ago
SportsDay OnAir: Vince Young a Trail Blazer?
2 days ago
Hawks LIVE To Go: Too much John Wall in Game 6 as Wizards eliminate Hawks
2 days ago
Larry Bird steps down as Pacers team president - Paul George next? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
2 days ago