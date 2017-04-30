How to fix the Chicago Bulls in four simple steps
The Bulls need a complete rebuild as soon as possible Step 1: Pray Dwyane Wade exercises his option and leaves Step 2: Fire the front office -- John Paxson and Gar Forman Step 3: Trade Jimmy Butler for assets, even if it's not to the Celtics Step 4: Embrace 'The Process' and tank
