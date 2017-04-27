Chris Broussard reveals the perfect fit for Paul George

0

Chris Broussard has an interesting suggestion for Paul George Instead of looking to LA or Boston, consider the Heat: "Miami. Best fit. You need to go somewhere where they know how to win. ... “If I put Paul George on that team with a championship coach in Erik Spoelstra, "I’m not going to say they’re better than Cleveland, "but I think they’re right there close to Cleveland "and certainly better than anybody else in the East."