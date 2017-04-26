Russell Westbrook gives his version of a conversation with Patrick Beverley

Thunder PG Russell Westbrook addressed the media following a season-ending loss to Houston.

More  NBA  Videos

Nick Wright talks Westbrook's triple-doubles, LeBron James' heir and the NFL Draft | THE HERD

Nick Wright talks Westbrook's triple-doubles, LeBron James' heir and the NFL Draft | THE HERD

11 hours ago

Can anyone in the East win more than 1 game against LeBron and the Cavaliers? | UNDISPUTED

Can anyone in the East win more than 1 game against LeBron and the Cavaliers? | UNDISPUTED

15 hours ago

Are the Cleveland Cavaliers playing LeBron James too much? | UNDISPUTED

Are the Cleveland Cavaliers playing LeBron James too much? | UNDISPUTED

16 hours ago

Chris Broussard reveals the perfect fit for Paul George

Chris Broussard reveals the perfect fit for Paul George

1 day ago

Hawks rally, but Wizards hold on to take 3-2 series lead

Hawks rally, but Wizards hold on to take 3-2 series lead

1 day ago

Blame Russell Westbrook for Thunder's early first-round exit? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Blame Russell Westbrook for Thunder's early first-round exit? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

1 day ago

More NBA Videos