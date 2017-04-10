5 reasons why Russell Westbrook shouldn’t win the MVP

0

The MVP race has boiled down to a battle between OKC's Russell Westbrook and the Rockets' James Harden Westbrook may have sealed the deal with his NBA record 42nd triple-double and winning shot on Sunday, but here's the case against him Westbrook's insane usage rate is responsible for his stats (possessions per 40 minutes, basically) Westbrook is intentionally padding his numbers with the help of his teammates Wins matter and so does overall team success, and the Thunder will fall short of 50 wins Westbrook's "true shooting percentage" is the lowest among MVP candidates James Harden has had a historic season, too, on pace to surpass 2,400 points and 900 assists