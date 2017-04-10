5 reasons why Russell Westbrook shouldn’t win the MVP

The MVP race has boiled down to a battle between OKC's Russell Westbrook and the Rockets' James Harden Westbrook may have sealed the deal with his NBA record 42nd triple-double and winning shot on Sunday, but here's the case against him Westbrook's insane usage rate is responsible for his stats (possessions per 40 minutes, basically) Westbrook is intentionally padding his numbers with the help of his teammates Wins matter and so does overall team success, and the Thunder will fall short of 50 wins Westbrook's "true shooting percentage" is the lowest among MVP candidates James Harden has had a historic season, too, on pace to surpass 2,400 points and 900 assists

More  NBA  Videos

Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors - 7 p.m. - FOX Sports Sun

Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors - 7 p.m. - FOX Sports Sun

2 days ago

Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant will hurt the Golden State Warriors in long haul | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant will hurt the Golden State Warriors in long haul | UNDISPUTED

2 days ago

When will Russell Westbrook break the NBA triple-double record? | UNDISPUTED

When will Russell Westbrook break the NBA triple-double record? | UNDISPUTED

2 days ago

Will Kevin Durant ruin the flow for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors? | UNDISPUTED

Will Kevin Durant ruin the flow for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors? | UNDISPUTED

2 days ago

Turner on Stephenson: 'Everybody loves him here'

Turner on Stephenson: 'Everybody loves him here'

3 days ago

Stephenson after Pacers win: 'The fans never change'

Stephenson after Pacers win: 'The fans never change'

3 days ago

More NBA Videos