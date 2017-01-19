Russell Westbrook vows to get Zaza Pachulia back for bone-rattling flagrant foul

At the end of the second quarter, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook surged down the floor in hopes of getting a shot attempt up before the halftime buzzer. He succeeded, however, he also ran into a wall that took the shape of Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia.

Pachulia’s defense sent Westbrook to the ground, and following the fall — Pachulia stood over Westbrook’s body like Ivan Drago staring down at Apollo Creed after knocking him out in Rocky IV.

Pachulia was assessed a flagrant foul 1, Westbrook popped right up, and the game continued — but we have to ask, where were Westbrook’s teammates during the brief moment of either intentional or unintentional emasculation?

Very well then. Following the game, Westbrook vowed revenge with some NSFW language, saying he didn’t notice Pachulia looming over him until seeing a replay:

Westbrook on the Pachulia incident: "I'm gonna get his ass back for that one." pic.twitter.com/yJDYes2nXn — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 19, 2017

The Warriors visit the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Saturday, February 11th. Might want to circle that one on your calendar.