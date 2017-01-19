Russell Westbrook vows to get Zaza Pachulia back for bone-rattling flagrant foul
At the end of the second quarter, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook surged down the floor in hopes of getting a shot attempt up before the halftime buzzer. He succeeded, however, he also ran into a wall that took the shape of Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia.
Pachulia’s defense sent Westbrook to the ground, and following the fall — Pachulia stood over Westbrook’s body like Ivan Drago staring down at Apollo Creed after knocking him out in Rocky IV.
Pachulia was assessed a flagrant foul 1, Westbrook popped right up, and the game continued — but we have to ask, where were Westbrook’s teammates during the brief moment of either intentional or unintentional emasculation?
*lurking* pic.twitter.com/ZphuhEec3P
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 19, 2017
Very well then. Following the game, Westbrook vowed revenge with some NSFW language, saying he didn’t notice Pachulia looming over him until seeing a replay:
Westbrook on the Pachulia incident: "I'm gonna get his ass back for that one." pic.twitter.com/yJDYes2nXn
— Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 19, 2017
The Warriors visit the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Saturday, February 11th. Might want to circle that one on your calendar.