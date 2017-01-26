Zach LaVine confirms he won’t defend his title at the 2017 Slam Dunk Contest

The field for this year’s Slam Dunk Contest has yet to be finalized, but one thing is certain: Zach LaVine won’t be winning it for a third straight year.

LaVine confirmed to reporters that he won’t be defending his title in New Orleans, citing a planned playoff push for the second half of the season as the primary reason why.

LaVine: "It's just a different mindset. I'm focused on this year. Getting the rest and focusing more on (tonight's) game is the big thing." — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) January 26, 2017

Zach LaVine said with where the Wolves are at chasing playoffs and needing rest after all the minutes he played, makes sense not to dunk — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) January 26, 2017

The Timberwolves are 17-28 this season, but thanks to the bottom of the West being exceptionally messy this year, they’re currently just 2.5 games out of a playoff spot with four teams ahead of them in the standings.

LaVine and Orlando’s Aaron Gordon put on one of the best dunk contest shows of all time last year, with many fans believing that Gordon should have won. Gordon is reportedly planning on returning to compete this year, and it’ll be interesting to see if anyone can stop him now that LaVine is out of the picture.