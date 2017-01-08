Yogi Ferrell to Work Out With Philadelphia 76ers

Prior to an early afternoon game between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, it was revealed that Yogi Ferrell will be working out with the Sixers.

It appears the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in point guards, and former Brooklyn Nets point guard Yogi Ferrell is among the group working out with the Sixers tomorrow.

According to Keith Pompey, four point guards (all D-League prospects): Ferrell, Chassan Randle, Briante’ Weber, and Cat Barber are scheduled for a workout with the Sixers.

PGS Chassan Randle, Briante’ Weber, Yogi Ferrell and Cat Barber are all scheduled to work out for #Sixers Monday, according to source. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) January 8, 2017

After waiving Hollis Thompson on Wednesday, Philadelphia has one roster spot open. With this news, it’s clear they want to use it on a backup point guard. Their starting point guard, T.J. McConnnell, has played exceptionally well, but have depended on Nik Skauskas while Sergio Rodriguez is out with an ankle injury.

Ferrell, who’s been excelling for Brooklyn’s D-League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, could be a good candidate to help the Sixers in a backup role.

The 23-year-old point guard last played for Brooklyn on December 1. Through 10 contests, he averaged 5.4 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He was waived on December 8, the same day the Nets signed Spencer Dinwiddie to a partially guaranteed contract.

Since being cut by Brooklyn, Ferrell returned to the L.I. Nets. In the 2016-17 season, the former Indiana Hoosier has played in a total of 13 L.I. Nets games, posting 19.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.

This may be a good opportunity for Ferrell to return to the NBA, as the Nets had until 5 PM yesterday to waive any non-guaranteed players (only Dinwiddie). Since Brooklyn did not, they were likely not looking at other options for the point.

