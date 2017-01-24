Wizards to wear all black jerseys vs. Celtics

The Washington Wizards plan to wear all black jerseys for Tuesday night's game against the Boston Celtics.

The two teams have been involved in physical play and trash talk during recent meetings. During their Jan. 11 game, Celtics forward Jae Crowder and Wizards guard John Wall continued their verbal sparring at the buzzer, which led to the teams having to be separated.

Wall was fined $15,000 for “attempting to escalate” a confrontation and Crowder received a $25,000 fine for his role in the incident.

When asked what the Wizards attire will be for the upcoming game, Wall, who went 4 for 21 and scored a season-low nine points in that 117-108 loss said, “All black everything. A funeral.”

Several Wizards, including forward Otto Porter, Jr. accused the Celtics of playing dirty during that game.

“[Porter's comments] went through this ear and out the other because we don't play dirty, we know that,” Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas said. “I think a lot of teams around this league know we don't play dirty, we just play very hard. Like I said before, it may seem dirty because we play so hard, but we're not a dirty team.”

Boston enters the game in third place in the Eastern Conference, and Washington currently has the fifth best record in the East.

– Scooby Axson

