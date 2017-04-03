Wizards say Warriors ‘disrespectful’ at the end of blowout
Members of the Washington Wizards said that the Golden State Warriors were being “disrespectful” for the way they played at the end of a blowout loss.
With the Warriors up by 22 points near the end of the game, center JaVale McGee shot a three-point shot, wich Wizards guard Brandon Jennings didn't appreciate.
Jennings shoved McGee to the ground and was assessed a Flagrant One foul.
“It was very disrespectful,” Jennings said. “Thank God he didn't go to the rack, it probably would have been worse for him. But any time like that, I think you should let [the] clock run out. I think it was already disrespectful that they were trying to get Draymond a triple-double, Steph was out there with 40. So, I just felt it was disrespectful.
“I'm old school. Like I said, he better be glad he shot that 3 and didn't go to the basket.”
After McGee's free throws, Wizards coach Scott Brooks called a full time-out, further delaying the end of the game.
“It was kind of strange. I think JaVale should not have taken the three,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “When you have a lead like that you shouldn’t be shooting a three-pointer. I told him that. I think he understands that. I apologized to Scott. I know he wasn't happy. There was absolutely no offense on our part. We weren't trying to pour it on or offend anybody. I think JaVale just knew there was a shot-clock differential, but taking a 3 is not the right thing to do.”
