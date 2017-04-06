Wizards visit Knicks with third seed in East at stake (Apr 06, 2017)

NEW YORK — The Washington Wizards look to move back into a tie with Toronto for the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference with a victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday.

Washington (47-31) is a half-game behind the Raptors after Toronto’s 105-102 come-from-behind victory over Detroit on Wednesday. The Wizards must deal with the pesky Knicks (30-48), who are enjoying their spoiler role in the last two weeks of the season. Toronto is off Thursday.

The Wizards are 3-0 against the Knicks this season and have won 12 of the last 13 games against the Knicks dating back to 2013-14. The Wizards have won six straight road games in the series, marking the longest road winning streak in series history.

The Wizards are 3-0 against the Knicks this season. Washington has won 12 of the last 13 games against the Knicks dating back to 2013-14, including two of three last season. The Wizards have won six straight road games in the series, marking the longest road winning streak in series history.

With four games left, all against sub-.500 teams, the Wizards need to up their defensive game. Since the All-Star break, Washington ranks near the bottom of the league in points allowed (27th) and opponent field goal percentage (29th). Their defensive rating is 27th. It was 10th before the break.

“The game is about defense,” Washington coach Scott Brooks said. “We’ve been scoring a lot of points lately — a lot — and sometimes you get into that trap that it’s an offensive game.

“But when we’re at our best — and we’ve been there for a long time, you know, winning 47 games … When we commit to that defensive contesting shots, turn it over and converting to the other end with our speed and our quickness and our ability to find open shooters in transition, that’s when we’re at our best.”

Wizards point guard John Wall is the only player averaging at least 20 points, 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals. Only two players since 2000-01 finished a season with those averages (Russell Westbrook in 2015-16, Chris Paul in 2008-09 and 2007-08). Wall is also one of three players (James Harden, Russell Westbrook) to average a point-assist double-double this season.

The Knicks have produced three wins over the past week over teams fighting for the playoffs, knocking off the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls. New York will attempt to win two straight games for the first time since Dec. 20-22.

Knicks guard Derrick Rose had arthroscopic surgery Wednesday to repair torn cartilage in his left knee. The former MVP has been plagued by knee problems in recent years and had surgery on both knees. The Knicks said Rose, a free agent this summer, could resume basketball activities in three to six weeks.

“I feel bad for him,” Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis said. “I know how hard he worked throughout the season to maintain the shape that he has and make sure he avoids all those injuries as much as he can.”

Rose averaged 18 points and 4.4 assists in 64 games, two less than he played last season with the Bulls, who traded him in June.