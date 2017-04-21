Wizards’ Oubre Jr. fined $25K for kicking ball into stands

NEW YORK (AP) Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was fined $25,000 by the NBA for kicking the basketball into the stands at the end of a playoff game.

The league announced the fine Friday.

As the final buzzer sounded for Washington’s 109-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series Wednesday night, Oubre went up to a ball that was on the ground and kicked it.

The Wizards lead the series 2-0 heading into Game 3 at Atlanta on Saturday.