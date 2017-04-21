Wizards’ Ian Mahinmi to miss at least Games 3, 4 at Hawks

WASHINGTON (AP) Injured Wizards backup center Ian Mahinmi will miss at least Games 3 and 4 of Washington’s first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks.

Washington coach Scott Brooks said before traveling to Atlanta on Friday that Mahinmi’s strained left calf was re-evaluated and has improved but he ”definitely won’t play the next few games.”

Mahinmi got hurt late in the regular season and has missed the start of the postseason. Washington leads Atlanta 2-0 in the best-of-seven series, with the Hawks hosting Game 3 on Saturday.

Brooks is not sure how long Mahinmi could be sidelined, saying: ”There’s really no timetable, other than: Whenever he’s ready, he’s ready. There’s no pressure from me or our staff.”