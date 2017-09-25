Wizards’ Brooks has options for replacing Markieff Morris

WASHINGTON (AP) Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks figures he has several options for replacing Markieff Morris while the starting power forward misses the beginning of the NBA season after having surgery for a sports hernia.

Morris was the only player missing from the team’s media day on Monday – although the team said that was not because of his recent operation but because he is in Phoenix while standing trial with his brother on aggravated assault charges.

Brooks says the Wizards are ”not going to rush him back” from the surgery, which was Friday.

Reserves Kelly Oubre Jr., Jason Smith and Mike Scott could all spend time in Morris’ spot.

Brooks says he doesn’t think Morris was bothered by the hernia problem during last season. Brooks says there was discomfort ”three or four weeks ago.”

