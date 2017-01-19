Wizards at Knicks live stream: How to watch online

The New York Knicks (19-24) will host the Washington Wizards (22-19) on Thursday night. Here is how to watch this Eastern Conference NBA game online.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in Manhattan will be at 8:00 p.m. ET. While there will be no local telecast in the Tri-State or Washington areas, this will be a nationally televised game on TNT. The available live steam can be found TNT Overtime.

Washington enters play at 22-19 on the year and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards trail the Atlanta Hawks (24-18) by 1.5 games in the Southeast Division standings. Washington has won three games in a row, has gone 7-3 in its last 10 but is 4-13 away from the Verizon Center this season.

New York enters play at 19-24 on the year and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks trail the Toronto Raptors (28-14) by 9.5 games in the Atlantic Division standings. New York won its most recent game on the road against the division rival Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, 117-106. The Knicks have gone 3-7 in their last 10 and are 12-9 at Madison Square Garden this season.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 19

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: New York, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

TV Info: TNT

Live Stream: TNT Overtime

According to OddsShark.com, the Knicks will be getting two points at home for the visiting Wizards. The associated moneylines for this game are Washington -130 and New York +110. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 216.5 points.

This looks to be a very close game, likely going down to the wire. Take the Knicks in a home upset. New York has its issues, but the Knicks have been respectable at home this year. For as great as Washington has been of late, the Wizards have been utterly lousy away from the Verizon Center all season long.

