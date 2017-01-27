Wizards at Hawks live stream: How to watch online

The Atlanta Hawks (27-19) will host the Washington Wizards (25-20) on Friday night. Here is how to watch this Southeast Division rivalry game online.

There are 10 NBA games on tap for Friday, Jan. 27. One of those games will be between Southeast Division rivals in the Washington Wizards (25-20) and the Atlanta Hawks (27-19). Tipoff from Philips Arena in Atlanta will be at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic will carry the game in the Greater Washington area. FOX Sports Southeast will carry the game in the Greater Atlanta area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Washington enters play at 25-20 on the year and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards trail the Hawks (27-19) by 1.5 games in the Southeast Division standings. Washington has won two games in a row, has gone 8-2 in its last 10 and is 6-14 away from the Verizon Center this season.

Atlanta enters play at 27-19 on the year and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks lead the Wizards (25-20) by 1.5 games in the Southeast Division standings. Atlanta won its most recent game on the road against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, 119-114. The Hawks have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games and are 13-9 at Philips Arena this season.

Date: Friday, Jan. 27

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Philips Arena

TV Info: CSMA, FSSE

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Hawks will be laying 3.5 points at home to the visiting Wizards. The associated moneylines for this game are Atlanta -155 and Washington +135. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 213 points.

This should be a tight one between bitter division rivals. Both Atlanta and Washington have played very well in January. While Atlanta is an okay home team, Washington is one of the worst road teams in the Eastern Conference. That gives the Hawks the edge on Friday night over the Wizards.

