Wizards at Bulls live stream: How to watch online

The Chicago Bulls (14-13) will host the Washington Wizards (12-15) on Wednesday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

The NBA has eight games on tap for Wednesday, Dec. 21. One of those games will be between the Washington Wizards (12-15) and the Chicago Bulls (14-13). Tipoff from the United Center in Chicago will be at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic will carry the game in the Greater Washington area. Comcast SportsNet Chicago will have the telecast in Chicago. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Washington enters play at 12-15 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards trail the Charlotte Hornets (16-13) by three games in the Southeast Division standings. Washington lost its most recent game on the road Monday night to the Indiana Pacers, 107-105. The Wizards have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games and are a pitiful 2-9 on the road this season.

Chicago enters play at 14-13 on the season and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls trail the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-6) by 6.5 games in the Central Division standings. Chicago won its most recent game on Monday night over the rival Detroit Pistons, 113-82.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 21

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: United Center

TV Info: CSMA, CSNC

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Bulls will be laying four points at home to the visiting Wizards. The associated moneylines for this game are Chicago -180 and Washington +160. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 208.5 points.

With how poorly the Wizards play on the road, look for the Bulls to win and cover at home on Wednesday night. While the Bulls are only two games ahead of the Wizards in the Eastern Conference standings, this game should go to the Bulls at the end of the day.

This article originally appeared on