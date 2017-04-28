Wizards aim to close out series vs. Hawks (Apr 28, 2017)

ATLANTA — The Washington Wizards will try to close out their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series with the Atlanta Hawks on Friday by replicating the effort put forth in three home games.

The Wizards lead the best-of-seven series 3-2, winning three times at home. Finding a way to produce the same effort they have given at the Verizon Center could be the difference, said Washington guard Bradley Beal.

“We’re confident. We gave up two (games) when we were down there,” Beal said. “We’ve got to have the same intensity and focus (in Atlanta) as we have at home. Right now, we’re focused and locked in.”

Game 5 will be played Friday at Philips Arena. If Washington wins, the Wizards will advance to the second round. If Atlanta wins, a seventh game would be played on Sunday in Washington.

“They took care of business at home,” Hawks guard Dennis Schroder said. “We’ve got to have the right mindset against them (in Atlanta), compete for 48 minutes and do whatever it takes to win.”

The Hawks are doing a better job defensively against John Wall, who scored a series-low 20 points in Game 5, only to have Beal find the range in the past two games. Beal scored 59 points and shot 22-for-45 from the floor in those two contests, taking some of the scoring pressure off Wall.

“I think there is an understanding going into Game 6 that all the things that we’ve been talking about from the start of the series until now, there is no more time to talk about it,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Actions are going to have to speak for themselves. We are going to have to rise to the occasion.”

A lingering question is the lack of impact that Hawks center Dwight Howard has had on the series. The big-money free agent signee has been a non-factor in the fourth quarter of the playoffs. He has played a total of 16:32 in five games and produced four points and three rebounds. Budenholzer has tried to get a quicker, more-athletic group on the court in the fourth quarter, and Howard has found himself with limited time down the stretch.

“They are putting a lot of pressure on us going back the other way,” Budenholzer said. “At times, it’s asking a lot of Dwight. He’s putting a lot of pressure going to the offensive boards to get second and third chances.”

Howard has voiced his frustration at times with his lack of activity during crunch time. However, he is spouting the party line, saying, “I believe in our team. Whoever Coach puts on the floor is who he feels is the best at the moment.”

The Wizards have gotten nice production from their bench, particularly Bojan Bogdanovic, who was acquired just before the trade deadline. Bogdanovic scored 14 points in Game 5, his third straight double-digit scoring game. Washington’s reserves outscored Atlanta’s 26-19 on Wednesday.

“The bench came in and scored a lot of points and had a big impact on the game,” Beal said. “They were aggressive and came in with a lot of energy. They do a good job being focused at home. Now we’ve got to take it on the road.”

Backup forward Jason Smith will be a game-time decision for Washington. He left the Wednesday game with a left calf strain. Atlanta reported no injuries.