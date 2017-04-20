Wizard PG Milos Teodosic Is Primed For A NBA Move: Why The Nets Could Be A Great Fit

European wizard point guard Miloš Teodosić is eyeing a move to the NBA. I sit down with Def Pen Hoops European writer Andrew Bernucca to get the inside scoop on the CSKA Moscow guard.

Miloš Teodosić, voted by many as one of the best non-NBA players, has been eyeing a move to the NBA for quite some time. After spending the past six seasons with CSKA Moscow, Teodosić, now 30, is exploring the possibility of coming to the NBA.

There have been attempts to lure the maestro of a passer, most recently, a two-year, $5 million offer from the Memphis Grizzlies back in 2013. However, the Serbian point guard chose to return to the EuroLeague, signing a three-year, $7 million deal with CSKA.

After the conclusion of the EuroLeague playoffs, Teodosić will be an unrestricted free agent, and Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks is eyeing him as a one free agent target this summer.

Marks recently made a trip out to Moscow to scout Teodosić among other European players, and will be back this week with head coach Kenny Atkinson and his staff to give Teodosić a second look.

In a personal blog on EuroHoops.net, Teodosić detailed his plans after chasing another EuroLeague title this spring.

“It’s true that I’m seriously thinking about the possibility of the NBA, but nothing has transpired yet, and nothing will until the summer. I’ve said before that, in order for me to go to the USA, a team has to meet both my competitive ambitions – which is the most important thing – and everything that has to do with the financial aspect as well as the aspect of the length of my contract.”

What could a NBA move for Teodosić mean? How will his game translate to today’s modern game? I had a chance to sit down with Def Pen Hoops European writer Andrew Bernucca in an exclusive one-on-one interview focused around the wizard point guard.

How would you describe Milos Teodosic’s game?

AB: “Miloš Teodosić is a point guard who can control the game in many ways. He can be a pass-first point guard, running the pick and roll and finding his teammates for open looks consistently. But if teams give him the room and opportunity, he can take over a game by scoring too. It’s not who he is naturally but he’s an incredibly intelligent player on the offensive end, he always takes advantage of whatever the defense gives him.”

What would he bring to a NBA team?

AB: “Teodosić could be arguably the best third guard in the NBA. He knows how to run an offense as good as anyone and could make other teams fear back-up point guard stretches. He could also play off the ball and alongside another playmaker, similar to what he does with CSKA when playing alongside Nando De Colo sometimes. He’s able to do this because he’s a great shooter and can attack off the catch.”

Why is now a good time for Miloš Teodosić to enter to NBA?

AB: “Miloš Teodosić just turned 30, it’s not only a good time for him to enter the NBA but it’s probably his final chance as well. He’s in his prime and probably has 2-3 seasons left of playing at this level. After that his game could start to deteriorate and his NBA window will be gone.”

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks and his staff have recently traveled to Moscow to scout Teodosić. How do you see him potentially fitting on this Nets roster?

AB: “The Nets have gone to see him twice now and are interested in plenty of European players. But I’d be interested in seeing him on the Nets. The Nets had backup point guard problems all season, especially with Lin’s injury issues. Teodosić could fix all that as the two of them could split time as the starter and allow the team to not even miss a beat when one replaces the other in the game. They could also play alongside each other for certain stretches, two pick and roll maestros on the floor at once would be a handful for NBA teams.”

If Teodosić were to come to the NBA, what type of contract would he demand knowing he just turned 30 roughly a month ago? AB: “This is tough, but I think the ideal contract for a guy like Teodosić would be in the $10-14 million a year range for two years, with a double-option for the third year. It shows commitment, and then if both parties enjoy the relationship then it can be extended.”

What are some hurdles you see Teodosić having to face if he indeed makes his way on a NBA roster this summer?

AB: “He’ll have a slight schedule adjustment as the NBA season is a little more grueling but that shouldn’t hurt him that much. What he really needs to improve though is his defensive effort. Being a bad defender is a part of the game, but being a lazy one is inexcusable. Teodosić has shown stretches of disinterest on the defensive end and you can get away with that in Europe at times, but NBA players will always punish you. If you don’t play both ends of the floor in the NBA, you’ll play no ends of the floor soon enough. It’s as simple as that.”

The Nets have been linked to the Serbian point guard in various reports over the past couple of months, and are one of two teams notably interest. The other is the Denver Nuggets.

Brooklyn will most certainly have cap space this summer, in the range of $25-33 million depending on a few non-guaranteed deals and player options, along with many connections to Teodosić.

One connection stems from the Nets assistant general manager Trajan Langdon, who played eight seasons for CSKA. Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov owned the club for a decade, but it was before Teodosić joined.

It will be interesting to see where Marks and Atkinson net out on Teodosić, especially on this trip to Europe. They will be meeting with Prokhorov as well to give him an update on the state of the team. I’m sure he will inquire about the Serbian point guard.

