Without Stars, Give Malone Credit in Benching Nurkic as Lakers Sink Heavy Nuggets 120-116

Everyone wondered why the Bosnian Beast was a DNP for 4 games and has seen his time eroding as the Nuggets backup center. Obviously he could not compete with developing superstar Nikola Jokic, but can he still be effective?

There were a lot of complaints that Denver Coach Mike Malone was hurting Nurk’s potential and hurting the team as a result by sitting him. Perhaps coach saw something the rest of us didn’t. Could it be the plus/minus? How can you tell a guy he’s hurting the team, even when he plays his best?

With Nikola Jokic out, In the game against the Lakers Tuesday night, Malone did give Nurk a chance to start and show that he still had the tools to be effective. But it was not to be.

Without three of their stars, the only chance Denver had to keep up with the feisty Lakers was when Nurk was benched and the Nuggets went small ball. Nurk’s +/- was a team low -13 with 0-7 shots made and 4 rebounds on 12 minutes of playing. Each time Nurk was benched, Denver rebounded and caught and tasseled with the uneven Lakers.

Not to blame the loss on Nurk, Gallo only shot okay, 5-12, 17 points, but also had a -11. This goes to show that the +/- stat is just another tool which has to be measured with a grain of salt. But it does mean something.

Gallo got all of 2 big rebounds. Not good for a 6-10 forward. Gallo understands the game and has to lead more and rebound more. No more talk Gallo.

Even the Manimal, who had 14 boards the first half, had a -11. One player can inflate or deflate the score and it translates to the other players +/- on the court.

The Nuggets Energy Bunny could not duplicate what he did the first half for the second half. Faried had 3 boards the second half. The Lakers made some good adjustments to corral the Manimal and you could see his motivation was not as high. Perhaps his soreness came into play.

Put in Wilson Chandler who was ready.

Wilson Chandler and the Bench

Wilson Chandler, Mr. Small Ball, brought our offense when Nurk sat. Along with Jamal Murray and Juancho Hernangomez the Nuggets bench outplayed the Lakers bench.

With his +9 in 35 minutes, Wilson scored 26 points and had 9 boards. With him the Nuggets won the bench battle 58-50, but it was still short. Chandler had 1 rebound the second half. If we had won, Chandler would have been the hero.

Wilson Chandler is a poor man’s Michael Jordan. He has a beautiful jumper, three pointer and has tough paint presence, but is Mr. ISO. Through his career he has focused on scoring when he got the ball. He is effective, but could be a notch better if he would seek to help his teammates on offense more with quick accurate screens and passes. But this is not Chandler. To his credit he did have four dimes.

The Nuggets have beaten opponents with tantalizing offense recently and so-so defense. It was not to be tonight. The defense was pretty bad.

The Nuggets did hit 10 threes, and it looked like the offense could pull it out. But lack of defense cost them the game.

Now Portland, with their big win over the Hornets, 115-98, are crawling up the Nuggets neck and are only ½ game behind Denver in the 8th seed playoff race.

Lakers Pride, Denver Defense

The Lakers shot 53% from the field to the Nuggets 41%. Denver’s starters hit 20 of 57, 35%. Lakers scored 39 points in the 4th quarter. Lakers had 46% from three. No paint presence.

Why is Denver’s defense so weak? Is it not getting out on screens? Giving NBA guys open shots? Are the Nuggets too slow or not helping each other?

Yes.

“(1) We gave up 64 points in the paint.

(2) That means we are not guarding the ball.

(3) The ball is getting wherever it wants, and because of all that penetration, it led to kick out threes.

(4) We closed out to some of their shooters short.

(5) Didn’t have high hands; they shot right over us.

(6) Just a lack of containment.

(7) A lack of contesting…

We weren’t ready to play to start tonight. Let’s get out of here.”

… Coach Mike Malone summarizing Denver’s loss to the Lakers.

Fixing the Problem Against Memphis

How does a team fix this? Team…. Look at the previous quote and show the coach that you can do all of the above correctly, individually and collectively. Or else…

Denver flies from the east coast to the west coast to play Memphis the next night on a back to back. This is Memphis, sometimes indomitable, with Gasol, Randolph, and Connelly. Memphis has one of the best defenses in the league since what seems like forever.

Think they can beat Memphis without their own defense?

If the Nuggets beat Memphis, it will be the victory of the year thus far.

“We need to do a better job finishing. Tomorrow will be a better day for us finishing to the rim. Forget about this game. Tomorrow will be a different game plan. Clear our mind and be ready. When we start a game very well usually we win. We have to come out aggressive. On offense, but especially on defense.” … Danilo Gallinari.

Too bad Jokic and Mudiay and Barton didn’t play or the Laker’s saga may have had a different ending. Are our stars ready for Memphis?

And Jusuf Nurkic, you played Gasol even before. Let the game come to you. Move. Don’t rush your shot. Get position. Don’t foul, be aware, and be the smart superman your dad is proud of!

