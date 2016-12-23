Windy City Bulls @ Canton Charge game preview

The Canton Charge are looking to bounce back after last Friday’s 114-107 loss to the Delaware 87ers with a win over the Windy City Bulls.

The last time the Windy City Bulls and Canton Charge faced each other was December 7 at Chicago. In that game, the Bulls hit a buzzer beater to win 96-94.

Tonight, the Charge aren’t only looking for a bounce-back win, they are looking for revenge against the Bulls. Both the Bulls and Charge are in the Central Division and have a record of 6-8, tied for last place in the division.

Canton Charge Probable Starters

G Quinn Cook

G John Holland

F Chris Evans

F Michael Dunigan

C Eric Moreland

Windy City Bulls Probable Starters

TBD

Stats To Share

PPG: 105.4

REB per game: 42.4

AST per game: 19.4

Turnover’s per game: 18

FG%: 45.8%

3P%: 38%

Three Keys To The Game

1.) Less turnovers, more possessions

The Canton Charge are one of the most turnover prone teams in the NBA D-League, averaging 18 per game. The Charge need to cut the turnovers down to have more possessions and have opportunities to score points, mainly attacking the paint.

2.) Attack the paint

The Charge have some of the best bigs in the NBA D-League. Eric Moreland, since getting playing time has seemed to put up a double-double every night. The Charge need to feed their bigs, who can pretty much bully their way to the paint and score almost every time. Chris Evans and Michael Dunigan along with Moreland need to attack the Bulls in the paint.

3.) Don’t blow double-digit leads

The Charge at times have had a double-digit lead against teams this season. Either in the second quarter, or during the third quarter and they can’t regain the lead after losing the double-digit lead. The Charge blew a double-digit lead last Friday and fought to the very end and made it a game, but it wasn’t enough. The Charge are better team than their record indicates. Some of the leads aren’t double-digit leads, but the Charge have a hard time holding onto late leads during the game.

