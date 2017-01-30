Win In 6 Podcast #98: Only When You Need Them, You Forget Them

In the latest edition of our Milwaukee Bucks’ Win In 6 Podcast, we look at frequent change, clutch Greg Monroe and the end of Point Giannis.

As the Bucks continue to fall deeper and deeper into a chasm of mediocrity, there hasn’t been too much for fans and regular viewers of the team to hang their hat on.

In fact if there’s any one thing that has seemed close to being guaranteed on a nightly basis with the Bucks of late, it’s that nothing should be considered as a guarantee with this team.

In no are is that more apparent than the shape of the team’s starting lineup and the bench rotations beyond that. The revolving doors that are the Bucks’ center rotation kicked into overdrive over the past seven days, even pushing rookie Thon Maker to the front of the queue, while on the bench, forwards like Michael Beasley and Mirza Teletovic can go from offering solid contributions to being out of the rotation on a whim.

We discuss the variety of ways this impacts the team, and specific players, while asking if it’s a sustainable plan for the team to try to pull their way out of this slump. If the slogan is Own The Future, at what point do the Bucks just own what it looks like they are this season?

Also on the agenda, we look at Greg Monroe’s recent late-game heroics and how he has become exactly player the Bucks wanted him to be when he signed almost 18 months ago, and we look at the disappointing absence of Point Giannis throughout the season. The Greek Freak has been great this year, but could he be utilized to be even better?

As usual, our mailbag was on hand to wrap things up too, with questions on Jason Kidd and Greg Monroe’s futures, and much more.

