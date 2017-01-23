Win In 6 Podcast #97: The One With The Team Meeting

In the latest edition of our Milwaukee Bucks’ Win In 6 Podcast, we assess the fallout from a week that involved lengthy losing streaks, team meetings and more

It’s that time of week again where our team gets together to discuss the latest Milwaukee Bucks‘ news and most important conversation points in our “Win In 6 Podcast”!

What a week it has been in that regard too. The franchise’s All-Star drought ended in spectacular fashion as Giannis Antetokounmpo was named to the East’s starting lineup, and yet the poor play of the Bucks has distracted all attention away from that.

After what should have been a relatively forgiving week on the schedule, the Bucks now get set to enter a much tougher week riding a five-game losing streak. They find themselves three games below .500 and desperate to figure something out to keep what had been an incredibly promising season from veering wildly off the tracks.

As a result of the tough spell on the court, tensions have emerged below the surface off of it too. Jabari Parker was benched for violating a team rule in the aftermath of what seemed to be a heated team meeting in Orlando. With his comments to the press about the meeting reportedly the cause, what exactly has happened to the Bucks?

We discuss all of the contentious issues, warts and all, as well as looking ahead to determine if the Bucks can pull out of this tailspin.

We also weigh in on another topic of frequent conversation, by debating whether the Bucks’ defensive scheme is right for this group, and asking if the coaches are even giving the players what they need to succeed within that structure.

As usual, our mailbag was on hand to wrap things up too, with questions on hair cuts, trades and just general cries for help.

Joining me for this week’s episode, as usual, was contributor and master of the mumbled punch line Jordan Treske.

If you’ve any thoughts on anything specific discussed in this podcast, let us hear them at winin6podcast@gmail.com.

As always, let us hear your more general thoughts and feedback too, and get thinking on your mailbag questions for next week’s podcast.

