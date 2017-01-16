Win In 6 Podcast #96: Tinkering With Bench Rotations

In the latest edition of our Milwaukee Bucks’ Win In 6 Podcast, we look at recent quirks of the team’s second unit rotations and much more.

It’s that time of week again where our team gets together to discuss the latest Milwaukee Bucks‘ news and most important conversation points in our “Win In 6 Podcast”!

With the Milwaukee Bucks star man, Giannis Antetokounmpo, missing the best part of two games through illness over the past week, fans of the team got to see some different wrinkles to how the rotations were shaped.

Much of that proved to be an extension of some trends that have developed since some late December injuries to key role players, but with a number of notable performances (both good and bad) this week, it seemed like a worthwhile exercise to look a little closer again at the the adjustments that have been made.

Michael Beasley starred in an unlikely Bucks win on the road against San Antonio, but with Mirza Teletovic suddenly logging DNPs, what does that say about the dynamic of the backup forward spots?

Thon Maker also got a chance to play meaningful minutes against the Spurs, but is there any logic to his inclusion in that game, or Miles Plumlee or Rashad Vaughn‘s against Atlanta?

We talk our way through the good and bad elements that have arisen from changes to the shape of the rotation, and Jason Kidd‘s liberal use of his bench.

Also up for discussion, we ask whether Giannis is already a bigger star than Bucks fans are able to comprehend.

As usual, our mailbag was on hand to wrap things up too, with questions on Thon Maker, Mirza Teletovic and The Most Interesting Man In The World.

Joining me for this week’s episode, as usual, was contributor and cult hero Jordan Treske.

If you’ve any thoughts on anything specific discussed in this podcast, let us hear them at winin6podcast@gmail.com.

Make sure to follow us on SoundCloud, add us on Stitcher, and subscribe on iTunes to never miss an episode of Win In 6 in the future. Also if you like what you hear, rate and review us in the iTunes store. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Also, if you love listening to Win In 6, you now have a chance to pick up some apparel and merchandise with our Brandon Jennings inspired logo and more! Check out the various options in our store here.

As always, let us hear your more general thoughts and feedback too, and get thinking on your mailbag questions for next week’s podcast.

This article originally appeared on