Win In 6 Podcast #95: Searching For Answers At Center

In the latest edition of our Milwaukee Bucks’ Win In 6 Podcast, we look for answers in the short term and long term at the center position.

It’s that time of week again where our team gets together to discuss the latest Milwaukee Bucks‘ news and most important conversation points in our “Win In 6 Podcast”!

Following a week that was packed with the motional ups and downs of being a Bucks fan, it was a familiar topic that lured us back in.

Center has been the position that has long posed difficult questions for the Bucks, and the solutions haven’t exactly come any more apparent as the weeks pass by.

With Miles Plumlee racking up DNPs behind a lucrative, new $50 million contract, John Henson just as plagued by inconsistencies as he has been throughout his Bucks career, and Greg Monroe looking like a transformed player in a bench role: picking lineups right now becomes difficult, nevermind forecasting what the team can do at that position into the future.

Can Plumlee really do no worse than Henson if he was to start? Should the Bucks be open to trading Henson and his valuable old cap contract? And is it time to try starting Monroe again ahead of a summer of big decisions surrounding his future? We do our best to answer all of the above.

Also up for discussion, we analyze Jason Kidd’s strange decision to take sole responsibility for Sunday’s loss to the Wizards, and give a PSA on Khris Middleton’s recovery timetable.

As usual, our mailbag was on hand to wrap things up too, with questions on potential trades, lineups, and much, much more.

Joining me for this week’s episode, as usual, was contributor and cult hero Jordan Treske.

