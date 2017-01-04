Win In 6 Podcast #94: It’s Giannis Antetokounmpo’s World

In this emergency edition of our Milwaukee Bucks’ Win In 6 Podcast, we react to Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s game-winner in the Garden and a potentially season-shaping night for the Bucks.

It’s not yet that time of week when our team gets together to discuss the latest Milwaukee Bucks‘ news and most important conversation points in our “Win In 6 Podcast”, but sometimes you just have to break out an old-fashioned emergency podcast!

A lot has happened since our regularly scheduled episode of Win In 6 posted on Monday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a Sports Illustrated cover star, and he’s got an exceptional Lee Jenkins feature to prove it. Perhaps, what’s even more important though, is that Giannis and his teammates have been getting it done on the court.

Following up an impressive, close win over Russell Westbrook‘s Oklahoma City Thunder from Monday, the Bucks entered Madison Square Garden looking to build some real momentum against the struggling Knicks.

Having put in one of their worst performances of the season to be down as much as 16 to a Kristaps Porzingis-less Knicks team, the Bucks then managed to charge back in the final quarter before Giannis Antetokounmpo capped off a win with a fadeaway jumper to beat the buzzer that was reminiscent of prime Kobe Bryant.

With Giannis driving so much excitement on the eve of the first reveal of All-Star voting, we gathered together for an emergency session to talk about all things Giannis and one of the most memorable Bucks wins of recent years.

As usual, our mailbag was on hand to wrap things up too, although the questions may not have been quite as measured this week. Not that we can blame anyone. This wasn’t exactly the episode for measured and calculated opinions…

Joining me for this emergency episode, as usual, was contributor and podcasting phenomenon Jordan Treske.

